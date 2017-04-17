Man injured in overnight house fire

WIMAUMA, Fla. – A man was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Wimauma early Tuesday morning.

Corey Dierdorff with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire at a home in the 14200 block of Edinburgh Moore Dr. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out of control in about 30 minutes, Dierdorff said.

Dierdorff said the man sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

