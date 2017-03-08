Man intentionally rams vehicles in Polk and dies after rollover crash

Polk Co, deputies stopped a suicidal driver from ramming other vehicles on U.S. Highway 27 by using a PIT maneuver Wednesday morning. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his pickup truck during a rollover crash and died. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A man whom the Polk sheriff's office described as suicidal intentionally rammed two vehicles during a deputy pursuit on U.S. Highway 27.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said that the man is now dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash initiated by a deputy performing a PIT maneuver to stop him from crashing into other drivers.

Southbound U.S. Highway 27 between Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Thompson Nursery Road between Winter Haven and Lake Wales is closed as authorities perform their investigation.

The deceased man, who has not been identified, was reported to PCSO Wednesday morning as being suicidal. As deputies arrived at his location in Winter Haven, they found the man sitting in his truck. He then took off southbound on Highway 27.

During the chase, the man rammed two vehicles which sent at least one victim to the hospital with injuries. A Polk deputy who is trained in the precision immobilization technique (PIT) rammed the rear fender of the truck to stop him.

According to the report, the man not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his truck when it went off the roadway and rolled over. He was transported to Lakeland Health Regional Medical Center where he later died.

