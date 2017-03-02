Man killed in Hernando County crash, troopers say

A 29-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into a tree early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 12:45 a.m., a 2006 Kia Spectra driven by Alliet Amadis, of Brooksville, was eastbound on State Road 50 near U.S. Highway 98 when for unknown reasons Amadis lost control of the vehicle, FHP said.

The Kia went into the media, overturned and struck the tree.

Amadis died at the scene, FHP said.

(© 2017 WTSP)