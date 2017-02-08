Man killed while crossing SR-50 in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian who was not walking in a marked crosswalk was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on State Road 50 (Cortez Boulevard) in Brooksville.

Florida Highway Patrol said that the male victim suffered fatal injuries when he walked into the path of an oncoming Toyota Prius driven by Diane Pennington, 66, of New Port Richey around 8:14 p.m. near the intersection of Windmere Road.

The victim, who was not identified pending next-of-kin notification, died at the scene.

FHP said there will be no charges against the driver.

