Man lying on railroad tracks fatally struck by train

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old Winter Haven man after he was hit by a CSX train near South Lake Howard Nature Park.

Winter Haven Police Department reported that the train conductor contacted police around 8:27 p.m. Wednesday that he saw a man, later identified as Thomas Becker, lying on the tracks.

The conductor told police that he put the train into an emergency stop and blew the horn but Becker did not move off of the tracks.

Becker was fatally struck by a train axle and died at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy and toxicology test.

The incident closed the train crossings at 15th Street and 21st Street for six hours, WHPD said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV