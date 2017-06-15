Man pleads guilty to producing child porn at a daycare

A former employee at a northwest-side daycare pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography before a U.S. Magistrate judge Wednesday.

Nicholas Andreas Gonzales Malven is accused of producing and distributing child pornography involving the children left in his care at the La Petite Academy day care center in the 6600 block of Spring Time.

Prior to being arrested for the crime in August 2016, Malven did not have a criminal record.

Most of the inappropriate pictures and videos he shared were allegedly taken inside the day care center during bathroom time and nap time, and involved at least two children.

"What kind of parents expect anything like this to happen to their kids? Especially at the daycare who they trusted," said a mother who wished to remain anonymous.

The mother said the FBI came knocking at her door just minutes before she took her child to daycare at La Petite Academy. "They showed me a picture of my son laying down to confirm it was my son," she said. "It was him."

The criminal complaint said Malven shared videos and photos of child pornography using the instant messaging app, Kik, and Grindr. Authorities found him during a different investigation of child porn trafficking.

In messages obtained by the authorities, Malven described and documented performing sexual acts on a 2-year-old, and shared photos of a young boy's private areas. The pictures included children in various states of undress.

Malven told the FBI he has been involved with child porn for five years and all pictures he shared on the apps in the month before his arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 11, 2017, before Senior United States District Judge David A. Ezra. Malven faces a total of between 15 and 60 years imprisonment, up to Life term of supervised release after serving his prison term, and restitution.

