Man rescued off coast of Venice

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner, HOA fight over mailbox
-
Girl falls from ride at NY amusement park
-
Trans people celebrate at Pride parade
-
Cracking down on spas
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Should I wait until evening to pump gas?
-
RAW: Ga. restaurant assault
-
Man stabbed to death at Fayette County mansion
-
Mother arrested for leaving kids in hot car
-
Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase
More Stories
-
Shooting at Adventure Islands' parking lot reported…Jun 25, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Girl alleges bullying, some racist, posts video,…Jun 25, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Watch: Man catches teen falling from park ride:…Jun 25, 2017, 5:01 p.m.