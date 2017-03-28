Man rescues jumper from Memorial Causeway Bridge

Brandon Crane is seen in a photo posted by Clearwater Police Department. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Largo man is being hailed as a hero by Clearwater Police Department after he rescued a woman who jumped from the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

Clearwater Police Department said on its Twitter account that Brandon Crane, 26, heard a splash while he was working the docks. He jumped into the water and was able to rescue the woman.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

Stay with 10News for more details on this story as they come into the newsroom.

© 2017 WTSP-TV