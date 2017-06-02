Man says he was kept off flight from Tampa because he's blind

Kliphton Miller and his granddaughter were not allowed to fly because of his blindness. (Photo: The Tampa Bay Times)

A legally blind man who was traveling with his 18-month-old granddaughter says he was prevented from boarding a flight at Tampa International Airport because of his impaired vision.

Kliphton Miller, 44, says he has flown on Frontier Airlines and other airlines before with his granddaughter, but on May 23, Frontier wouldn't let him board because "they told me I was a liability," he told our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

He was flying with the girl to Las Vegas, where her parents live.

The airlines refunded Miller, but he filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation. A few days later, he got an apology from Frontier.

