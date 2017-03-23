Man shoots and kills one man and injures another in Seffner

HCSO said that two men were shot at this mobile home in Seffner on Wednesday night. (Photo: Google Maps)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a residence in Seffner on Wednesday night.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at 1005 Lianne Place after a call about a shooting and found the victims, who are believed to be known to the person who shot them both.

HCSO did not release any information in its preliminary report identifying the alleged shooter or the victims. They also did not elaborate on what precipitated the shooting.

The man accused of the shooting was also at the home as deputies arrived but suffered an unrelated medical issue and was transported to the hospital. Thee second victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

