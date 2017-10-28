Man shot while walking down street in St. Pete Beach

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. -- A man was walking on the sidewalk in St. Pete Beach when he was shot overnight, and police hope you can help them find the person who opened fire.

The 51-year-old victim was walking with his cousin northbound on the west side of Gulf Boulevard when they heard what they thought might have been firecrackers. But it wasn’t. It was gunfire.

The victim realized he had been shot. He also said he saw a white car, possibly a Chevy Impala, driving by at the time.

The victim was treated at Bayfront Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

About an hour later, police got reports of four people in a car similar to the one the victim saw driving with lights off. Deputies say they were told the driver was partially out of the window with what looked like a rifle.

The only description of the driver was that he was a white or Hispanic male.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call St. Pete Beach police.

