Man steals truck with 2 children inside while parents were at gas station, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a suspect is on the run after stealing a pickup truck with two children inside Sunday night.

According to CMPD, an adult male and female were at a Quick Trip Express on Clanton Road a little before 5:30 p.m. and was inside the business when a suspect stole their dark gray 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was left running in the parking lot.

Inside the truck were the victims' two sons, who are nine and 13 years old. CMPD said the 9-year-old immediately jumped out of the vehicle and the 13-year-old did the same a short time later as the truck traveled south along South Tryon Street.

Neither boys were injured from jumping out of the truck.

The suspect is described as a black man, believed to be in his 20s. He was seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. He is also described as having a medium build with a short afro haircut.

The North Carolina license plate on the vehicle is EHL-1426.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

