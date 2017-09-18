Man survives rattlesnake bite to the face

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Maria expected to become a major hurricane Monday
-
St. Pete wants Duke Energy to be held accountable for dog killed in downed power limn
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
Three storm systems currently in the Atlantic
-
More activity out in the tropics
-
Hurricane Maria strengthens to a 120-mph major hurricane
-
Status on power outages
-
Tropics are heating up
-
Withlacoochee River rises above 17 feet at major flood stage
-
Florida Keys residents deal with possible health crisis
More Stories
-
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for message claiming to pay…Sep 18, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
Notice something wrong with your car? Irma may be to blameSep 18, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Video released of woman police say assaulted another…Sep 18, 2017, 2:40 p.m.