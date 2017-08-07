Customers walk towards the entrance of a Wendy's Co. restaurant in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Wendy's Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 10. Photographer: Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. -- Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren't enough cucumbers on his Wendy's salad before he threw his food at an employee and made a threat.

Police say they were called to the fast-food restaurant on Sunday afternoon in New Holland after 58-year-old Theodore Gunderson Jr. cursed, threw the salad at an employee and said, "If I had a gun or knife you would be the first to go."

RELATED: VIDEO: Woman Absolutely Trashes FL Chick-Fil-A In A Fit Of Rage

RELATED: Taco Bell Customer Goes On Destructive Rampage

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The clerk called police, and officers arrived to find Gunderson in his vehicle with the windows rolled up. Police say Gunderson eventually rolled down his window but then tried to drive away as an officer reached inside.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Gunderson. He remained jailed Friday on aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other charges.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.