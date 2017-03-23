Man tried to lure child into car at Walmart, Osceola deputies say

Descriptions from witnesses led to a sketch that helped identify Luis Alberto Davila-Quinones as the suspect.

A man who allegedly tried to lure a child into his car at a Poinciana Walmart has been arrested, Osceola County sheriff's deputies said.

Luis Alberto Davila-Quinones, 44, was charged with attempted kidnapping.

The incident occurred Sunday at the store at 904 Cypress Parkway, when the suspect approached a child in the parking lot and attempted to lure her into his car.

With the victim's help, and the cooperation of the business community, detectives were able to identify Davila-Quinones as the suspect, deputies said.

Anyone having any additional information about this crime is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.



