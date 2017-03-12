Man visiting more than 400 National Park sites in honor of father

Mikah Meyer standing outside Mission San Francisco de la Espada . His 129th stop on his 417 National Park Site mission to a world record. (Photo: Nick Zamora, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Mikah Meyer is on a mission...

Mikah is seeking to set a world record by becoming the youngest person to visit all 417 areas in the National Park System in one continuous trip.

According to the National Park System website, the system includes 417 areas covering more than 84 million acres in every state, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Mikah made his way through San Antonio making the stamping the 129th mark in his National Parks Passport visiting the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

Mikah said some think what he is doing is just an extended vacation but between blogging, planning and actually visiting the sites, he said it is more than a full-time job.

"So on any given day, I'm sharing about yesterday's park, experiencing today's park and planning for tomorrow's park," Mikah said.

But why put all of your belongings into storage, set aside a professional singing career and pack up your life into the back of a van?

"The main motivation is just truly trying to share this idea that tomorrow is not guaranteed," Meyer said. "It's a lesson I had to learn the hard way through my dad's passing when I was young."

Mikah's father died from cancer when he was just 19 years old. That is when he decided to pursue this mission devoting more than 10 years to planning and saving.

Mikah said after losing his father changed his world view as far as thinking that we have all the time that we think we have.

"It... it just made me appreciate people while I have them and appreciate life while I have it. And so, to try to live it to the fullest and have no regrets because you never know when it's going to be our last day."

"I was trying to figure out what the most beautiful places in America must be and I remembered a few National Parks from the past," he said. "So I figured if they were good enough for Congress or the president to designate then they really must the most beautiful places in America. So that's where I was going to go."

Mikah said beyond his larger mission, Mikah is also carrying a message of unity.

"It's fitting being here in a mission because I am a Lutheran campus pastor's son," he said. "On the other end, as an openly gay person, as an openly gay Christian, about the other half of my donations have come from the LGBT community who have thanked me for what I am doing because it is breaking stereotypes."

Mikah said growing up in Nebraska thinking gay people could only be drag queens or wear Speedos on floats, it is important to him to help put a new type of role model out into the world. He wants to show LGBT kids that they can go beyond stereotypes and set world records. He wants to be an example that they can do anything.

