Man who mistook friend for deer charged with manslaughter

A Volusia County man who said he shot his friend while hunting because he was a deer has been charged by a grand jury with manslaughter.

Leeshawn Sutton, 58, turned himself in Wednesday to face charges of manslaughter and violating hunting rules, our news partners at WKMG said.

On Jan 20. 2016, Sutton called 911 to report he had shot 65-year-old Bruce Best while they were hunting.

Sutton is being held on $50,100 bail/

