Man with toddler on motorcycle charged

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas -- The man captured in a viral photo holding a toddler on a motorcycle is now charged with endangering a child, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant has been issued for the re-arrest of Anthony Braddick Welsh, 30.

Welsh was arrested earlier this week in Deer Park on a traffic warrant, but he posted bond and was already released by the time the new charge was filed.

Investigators at LCSO say they obtained two eye-witness written statements that "confirm Anthony Braddick Welsh was seen with his infant son riding on the gas tank area of Welch’s motorcycle while on a public highway in the area of Tarkington Prairie in mid-Liberty County."

"Deputies have made numerous day and night runs on his reported address in an effort to arrest Welsh but thus far no arrest has been made," the sheriff's office stated in a press release.

A Liberty County dad said he spotted Welsh leaving a gas station in Cleveland over the weekend. The father was so angry when he saw the toddler that he took a picture and posted it on Facebook. He was hoping someone would recognize Welsh, and the photo went viral.

Under Texas law, children under 5 are only permitted to ride in a sidecar attached to a motorcycle, but not as a passenger on the bike. Any passenger under the age of 21 must wear a helmet.

After the photo went viral, Liberty County officials said needed witness statements before citations or charges could be filed in the case.

