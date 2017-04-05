Man wounded by gunfire in Tampa

police tape graphic

TAMPA -- A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot at the 8700 block of N. 48th Street in Tampa.

Tampa Police arrived at the scene around 4:45 a.m. and found the adult male, who was then transported to Tampa General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and TPD did not release any details on the victim's identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have information about this case, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV