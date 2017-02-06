Manatee, calf rescued from Oldsmar pond

The manatee calf and its mom were rescued Monday. (Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

A manatee mom and her calf got a helping hand when they got stuck in a retention pond Monday.

A team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, University of Florida and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was able to capture the two manatees, who were entrapped in the Oldsmar retention ponds in Bicentennial Park.

The adult female and her cm calf were examined and found to be in decent health. Afterward, they were released at a nearby boat ramp.

(© 2017 WTSP)