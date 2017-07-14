A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has fired a corrections deputy who is accused of excessive force. And video from the case is now out.

The excessive complaint was filed against Paul Wagner, 32, who was working as a corrections deputy when he apparently threw an inmate to the ground.

The investigation into the incident began on June 26 and ended July 7 with Wagner’s firing.

Wagner, who was hired as a corrections officer in Manatee County in 2010, is appealing.



