Video shows Manatee Co. corrections officer throw inmate down

Video shows Paul Wagner, 32, a former corrections officer throw an inmate to the ground.

WTSP 3:38 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has fired a corrections deputy who is accused of excessive force.  And video from the case is now out.

The excessive complaint was filed against Paul Wagner, 32, who was working as a corrections deputy when he apparently threw an inmate to the ground.

The investigation into the incident began on June 26 and ended July 7 with Wagner’s firing.

Wagner, who was hired as a corrections officer in Manatee County in 2010, is appealing.
 

