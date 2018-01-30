Manatee Co. deputy involved in deadly Bradenton shooting identified

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

BRADENTON, Fla. - Patrick Drymon, a K-9 deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, was identified as the deputy who shot and killed Corey Mobley following a domestic disturbance on Jan. 23, the department said.

Drymon, who joined the sheriff's office in 2008, is currently on light duty pending investigations by the department and the State Attorney's Office.

Mobley was arguing with a woman at a gas station when he drove off in a vehicle as deputies arrived. He later ended up behind a home on the 6300 block of Sixth Street West.

"According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket," the department said at the time. "At that time, a deputy shot the suspect."

