Manatee County deputies seek missing teen

Tonikia Poag

Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 18-year-old.

Tonikia Poag left Bayshore High School about 7:30 a.m., texting family and friends that she "couldn't take it anymore" and might harm herself.

She was last seen walking near the 500 block of 57th Avenue East about 11:34 a.m.

She is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and black spandex pants. She was carrying a leopard-print backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

© 2017 WTSP-TV