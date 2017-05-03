Manatee County mother takes on the circumcision debate

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Elise Wicklund thought she did the right thing when she had her son Paxton circumcised at one month old

"I went home, changed that first diaper (and was) horrified," she said. "It didn’t look like a tiny small snip. It's an awful procedure."

For the first six days, she said when changing his diaper, Paxton "was in tears scared to have somebody touch him.”

Wicklund says Paxton remained just as guarded until he was 6 months old, and remains so today.

“His scar line is red (and) uneven. I don’t think he looks health and normal,” Wicklund said.

Does she regret having him circumcised?

"Absolutely ... biggest mistake of my life. We call ourselves regret parents.”

She is now protesting the procedure.

While Wicklund says she’d like parents to weigh the pros and cons of a circumcision, ultimately she says it should be the child’s decision when he grows up.

Is it easier to do as an adult?

“No, it’s easier to do as a baby,” says Dr. Bernard Cartaya, medical director for Manatee Memorial’s neonatal unit.

Cartaya says the longer one waits the more complicated it is, more anesthesia is required and stitches are needed.

He says no stitches are used in babies, they heal themselves.

Cartaya says circumcision should happen within the first two weeks. The benefits. he says, are it’ll help reduce urinary tract infections and protect boys from other disease such as STD’s

“The chance of cervical cancer for the wife decrease and the chance of penile cancer decreases."

Cartava said the proof is undeniable. "That’s why Academy of Pediatrics says it’s not a bad idea,” says Cartaya.

Wicklund remains regretful.

“All I can do is apologize, tell him I’m sorry (and to) keep future sons whole to break the cycle of violence.”

