Maia Francis Fischer (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators from the sheriff's office Child Protection unit are trying to locate a woman and her 1-year-old daughter.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office said that Maia Francis Fischer, 39, is a recent victim of domestic battery.

If you have information on Fischer's whereabouts, call MCSO at 941-747-3011.

