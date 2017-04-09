Manatee deputies say missing teen is safe

UPDATE: Manatee County deputies say Michael Abner has returned home and is safe.

Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy who may be endangered.

Michael Abner had an argument with his mother about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and left his home in the 5700 block of 43rd Court East on his BMX bike.

Deputies said Abner takes medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (941) 747-3011.

