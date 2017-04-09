WTSP
Close

Manatee deputies say missing teen is safe

10News WTSP , WTSP 11:03 PM. EDT April 09, 2017

UPDATE: Manatee County deputies say Michael Abner has returned home and is safe.

***

Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy who may be endangered.

Michael Abner had an argument with his mother about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and left his home in the 5700 block of 43rd Court East on his BMX bike.

Deputies said Abner takes medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (941) 747-3011.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories