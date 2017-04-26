Manatee deputies seek missing woman

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help find a woman who may be a danger to herself.
Kara Pasick-Gerdeman, 35, of Bradenton, was last heard from at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday.
She has been diagnosed as bipolar, manic depressive and schizophrenic. She has not taken her medicine in over a month.
She also has a history of suicide attempts.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs