Manatee deputies seek missing woman

April 26, 2017

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help find a woman who may be a danger to herself.

Kara Pasick-Gerdeman, 35, of Bradenton, was last heard from at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday.

She has been diagnosed as bipolar, manic depressive and schizophrenic. She has not taken her medicine in over a month. 

She also has a history of suicide attempts. 

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

