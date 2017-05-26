WTSP
Manatee deputies seek missing Bradenton girl

10News Staff , WTSP 8:54 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public help to find a missing 12-year-old Bradenton girl.

Tiawni Jazmyn Hutton was last seen being dropped off by her school bus at Coral Shores and Cortez Road at 2:28 p.m. Friday. 

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue Sugg Middle School sweatshirt with a green shirt underneath, and short black boots with heels.

If located, please call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

