Manatee deputies seek missing Bradenton girl

Manatee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public help to find a missing 12-year-old Bradenton girl.

Tiawni Jazmyn Hutton was last seen being dropped off by her school bus at Coral Shores and Cortez Road at 2:28 p.m. Friday.

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue Sugg Middle School sweatshirt with a green shirt underneath, and short black boots with heels.

If located, please call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

