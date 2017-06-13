Manatee K-9s receive gift: anti-opioid medication

Stock photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

Thanks to a gift, Manatee County sheriff's K-9's will be prepared in case they fall ill from exposure to opioids.

The Sheriff’s Office K9 unit is now equipped with Narcan kits, thanks to a donation from the Hynton family

Narcan is a medication used to treat opioid exposure. The Hyntons bought eight Narcan Kits ($134 per kit) through the Desoto Animal Clinic.

The clinic provided one kit to the Sheriff’s Office and provided training on how to administer the Narcan.

