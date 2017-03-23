Manatee County, FL -- “He’s my neighbor,” said Liz Delgado.

The mother of four identified a mugshot of her 56-year-old neighbor Euel Quinton Deloach Jr.

Deputies arrested Deloach on two counts of incest, one count of lewd and lascivious and six counts of capital sexual battery for allegedly sexually abusing two close relatives, including a 6 year old girl.

Deputies are concerned there could be more victims out there.

“That’s crazy. If he could do something to his own family member ... you expect him to do it to somebody else,” said Delgado.

A second victim, who’s now 28 years old, told deputies she saw Deloach force the child to perform oral sex three times and saw him have sex with her twice when she was 5 years old.

Deputies say said alleged abuse began when she was 4.

According to deputies, the child said Deloach told her “not to tell anyone.”

Delgado said, “What if one day they did something to one of my kids and they never told me.”

She was so worried she asked her 10-year-old daughter Natalie about Deloach.

“Have you seen him?" she asked the girl. "Has he talked to you say something?”

“No,” her daughter replied. “But he looks at me when I throw away the trash. I run to the house."

“Look at you how?”

“He stares at me.”

Natalie says Delgago's stare was different. “I felt disgusted. He’s old; he shouldn’t be looking at a little girl like that I didn’t like it.”

The 28-year-old victim told deputies Deloach started having sex with her when she was 15 years old and that lasted for 10 years. She also told deputies Deloach took advantage of her heroin addiction paying her $20 to $30 for each time they had sex so she could feed that addiction.

Deloach is being held in jail without bond. Delgado says there where he needs to stay.

Deputies can’t say why they suspect there could be more victims but said he didn’t have a steady job, doing odd jobs here and there.

Deputies said Deloach could face more charges and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

