Manatees make Super Bowl LI predictions

SARASOTA -- The manatees of the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium have made their choice for which team will win Super Bowl LI.

The gentle giants Hugh and Buffett were split on who will win. Hugh picked the New England Patriots and Buffett picked the Atlanta Falcons.

Mote has had both manatees pick the Super Bowl winner since 2008. So far Buffett has been correct eight of the last nine years. Hugh comes in with a less respectable but winning 5-4 record.

The two manatees have split their prediction five times previously, with Buffett usually getting the pick right. Hugh got it right once in 2014 when Seattle beat Denver.

Mote says that Hugh and Buffett are the most extensively trained manatees in the world. Their trainers use a PVC pipe with targets for the manatees to pick.

"The training we focus on in our manatee exhibit revolves around husbandry behaviors, which help facilitate veterinary care and research. By having the manatees trained to go to targets, we are able to maneuver them around the exhibit and ask them for a variety of behaviors," Manatee Research Supervisor Kat Boerner said in a statement.

Once the targets are set the manatees "take it from there to touch one of the two team logos," Boerner said.

Here is a look at their predictions record:

YEAR WINNER Buffett's Pick Hugh's Pick 2017 Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots 2016 Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers 2015 New England Patriots New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks 2014 Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks 2013 Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens 2012 New York Giants New York Giants New York Giants 2011 Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers 2010 New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts 2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers 2008 New York Giants New York Giants New York Giants

