Manhunt after 3 shot, suspect holding hostages in Arkansas

THV11 Digital , WTSP 2:02 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – According to the Arkansas State Police, there is an active manhunt underway in Yell County near Dardanelle.

Arkansas State Police say three people were shot in the area on Thursday morning

According to Melody Daniel with ADEM, a suspect has two people held hostage. Authorities say the scene is considered very dangerous and lockdowns have been put in place.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with THV11 and thv11.com for updates as they become available. 

