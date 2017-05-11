Manhunt after 3 shot, suspect holding hostages in Arkansas

WAT Team entering scene (Photo: Katlyn Gardenhire)

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) – According to the Arkansas State Police, there is an active manhunt underway in Yell County near Dardanelle.

Arkansas State Police say three people were shot in the area on Thursday morning

I'm monitoring the situation and praying for the safety of everyone in Yell County especially our law enforcement and first responders. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) May 11, 2017

According to Melody Daniel with ADEM, a suspect has two people held hostage. Authorities say the scene is considered very dangerous and lockdowns have been put in place.

According to Melody Daniel with ADEM, a suspect has two people held hostage. Authorities say the scene is considered very dangerous and lockdowns have been put in place.

