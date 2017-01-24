Manziel gives Trump advice on Twitter, then deletes account

President Donald Trump got some advice from Johnny Manziel on Monday.

To get his message across, Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and partied his way out of the NFL, relied on a platform both love to use: Twitter. Unsurprisingly, Manziel's advice was also related to Twitter. He told Trump to ignore his mentions.

Here's what Manziel wrote:

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S--- will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.

And here's a screenshot of the Tweet (minus the expletive):





The reason I'm using a screenshot and not the actual tweet is because Manziel appears to have deactivated his Twitter account. Seriously: After he gave advice to Trump, he disappeared.

This is what pops up when you try to visit his account:





Manziel, who attended the Patriots' win over the Steelers on Sunday, recently told ESPN's Ed Werder that he's sober. After getting cut by the Browns a year ago, Manziel has been spotted partying over and over again.

But he insisted that he's done with that.

"I refuse to let my entire life of sports from the age of 4 be squandered by partying. I just got sick of it. One day I didn't like what I saw in the mirror and realized I could really help people in the position I'm in," Manziel told Werder in a text message. "I love sports, I love football and when you take something away from yourself you realize it the hard way. The happiness from doing it sober has been ASTRONOMICAL. Beyond my wildest imagination and once that continued other good things started happening in my life and it just clicked."

Last February, Manziel allegedly ruptured the eardrum of his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. He reached a deal to dismiss the domestic-violence assault case in November.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved