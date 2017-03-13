Mariah Carey reunites with ex-husband Nick Cannon at Kids' Choice Awards

TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon showed off their co-parenting skills at the Kids' Choice Awards, making a rare red carpet appearance together accompanied by their 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Carey and Monroe both wore navy Adidas zip-up dresses, while Cannon and Moroccan wore orange sweatsuits.

Carey teased their family outing on social media beforehand, posing with her daughter.

"Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today!" she wrote. "Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky #KidsChoiceAwards."

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 pic.twitter.com/0ANgeyiw6O — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 12, 2017

Cannon welcomed his third child, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell last month.

Despite their past relationship drama, Cannon and Carey, who split in 2014, have presented a united public front lately. Last month, both stars dispelled custody battle rumors with messages of support on social media. Cannon threatened to sue the National Enquirer for allegedly preparing a story about Carey fighting for full custody of their twins, with Carey condemning the article in her own Instagram post.

"There's no validity or truth to the false accusations looming in the press regarding our family. Nick is the father of my children. We will always stand up for each other, have each other's backs and we will always remain a strong family," she wrote.

@nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

USA TODAY