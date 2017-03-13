Mariah Carey reunites with ex-husband Nick Cannon at Kids' Choice Awards

Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon showed off their co-parenting skills at the Kids' Choice Awards, making a rare red carpet appearance together accompanied by their 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
Carey and Monroe both wore navy Adidas zip-up dresses, while Cannon and Moroccan wore orange sweatsuits.
Carey teased their family outing on social media beforehand, posing with her daughter.
"Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today!" she wrote. "Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky #KidsChoiceAwards."
Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 pic.twitter.com/0ANgeyiw6O— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 12, 2017
Cannon welcomed his third child, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell last month.
Despite their past relationship drama, Cannon and Carey, who split in 2014, have presented a united public front lately. Last month, both stars dispelled custody battle rumors with messages of support on social media. Cannon threatened to sue the National Enquirer for allegedly preparing a story about Carey fighting for full custody of their twins, with Carey condemning the article in her own Instagram post.
"There's no validity or truth to the false accusations looming in the press regarding our family. Nick is the father of my children. We will always stand up for each other, have each other's backs and we will always remain a strong family," she wrote.
MORE LIES!!! So the @enquirer wants to play around with my children. Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness. If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King? It's all good though, I'm a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever. I felt like releasing this so called "journalist" info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! I receive help through prayer and patience! #Blessed #Awakened
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs