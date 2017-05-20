WTSP
Marijuana stash found in children's clothing donation

May 20, 2017

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - Someone accidentally gave away a very large stash of marijuana along with their clothing donation in Maplewood on Friday.

The Maplewood Police Department posted a photo of what they say totals 111 grams of marijuana, divided up into plastic bags, that was found in a Once Upon A Child clothing donation.

On its Facebook page, the department encouraged the owner of the stash to "please come to the PD so we can reunite you! We know you spent a lot of time dividing them into these perfectly measured baggies & must be missing them."

