MASSIVE CATCH: 409-pound grouper caught in St. Pete tournament

What does a 409-pound Warsaw grouper look like?

James Taylor found out over the weekend when he speared one during the St. Pete Open Spearfishing tournament.

Taylor was part of Team Trident and Suncoast Underwater Club as they won the grouper category.

The catch may have been the biggest Warsaw grouper ever speared. The team submitted it to the Guiness Book of World Records.

