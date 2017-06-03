Massive gator takes stroll down South Carolina golf course

Golfers let a massive gator play through earlier this week at a South Carolina golf course.

This big guy was walking up the fourth fairway of Ocean Point Golf links at Fripp Island on Wednesday, as golfers and deer watched. The gator was cutting through the course to get to a pond.

Workers at Fripp Island measured a spot in the grass where the gator rested. That’s how they determined it was 12-feet long!

If you do ever see gators out of water, you should stay back and let them get to where they’re going.

“It's amazing to be able to observe and coexist with these ancient giants, and respect is key,” posted Jessica Miller with Fripp Island.

