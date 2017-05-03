WTSP
Massive Google Doc phishing scam spreading quickly

WTSP 5:21 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

If you get an email from someone who is sharing a Google Doc with you -- even if it appears to be from someone you know -- beware!  It could be part of a massive phishing scam.

CBS Boston reports that organizations across the country are receiving the emails, which ask users to click a link.  That link redirects you to a Google sign-in page, where you’re asked to select one of your accounts to sign into.

Do not sign in, click the link or give out any of your information. 

Many of the emails include the email address 'hhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com' in the 'send' section.

Google Docs addressed the issue on Twitter.

