Massive Google Doc phishing scam spreading quickly

CBS Boston

If you get an email from someone who is sharing a Google Doc with you -- even if it appears to be from someone you know -- beware! It could be part of a massive phishing scam.

CBS Boston reports that organizations across the country are receiving the emails, which ask users to click a link. That link redirects you to a Google sign-in page, where you’re asked to select one of your accounts to sign into.

Do not sign in, click the link or give out any of your information.

Many of the emails include the email address 'hhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com' in the 'send' section.

Google Docs addressed the issue on Twitter.

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.