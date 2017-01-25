Massive meteor came close to Earth...undetected

TAMPA, FLA. - Just a few days ago, a meteor the size of a bus came close to the planet Earth. It was actually between the Earth and the moon!

Scientists didn’t even see it coming. They say that huge rock, bigger than a house, came closer to us than the moon. And, you should know, for you go breathing a sigh relief, that another one is scheduled to do the same thing and just about six days.

So, why are scientists having such trouble seeing these things coming?

So we wondered how is it that such large objects can be so close, but undetected? That’s what 10News’ Eric Glasser is finding out today. Watch for his reports coming up on 10News at 5:30pm.





