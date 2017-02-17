WTSP
Massive python found under car's hood

Be careful when getting in your car!

10News staff , WTSP 2:21 PM. EST February 17, 2017

No, that hissing sound coming from under the hood is NOT normal!

Check out what a Florida officer found on patrol last week.  An reticulated python was captured from inside a car’s engine! 

After the 11-foot python was pulled from the car’s engine, it was turned over to the proper authorities.

The morale to the story – we live in Florida, and have plenty of slithering neighbors, so always be aware!

