Massive python found under car's hood

No, that hissing sound coming from under the hood is NOT normal!

Check out what a Florida officer found on patrol last week. An reticulated python was captured from inside a car’s engine!

After the 11-foot python was pulled from the car’s engine, it was turned over to the proper authorities.

The morale to the story – we live in Florida, and have plenty of slithering neighbors, so always be aware!

