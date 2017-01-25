Massive sinkhole opens in Pennsylvania

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (CBS)–A massive sinkhole has opened up in Cheltenham Twp. on Wednesday morning.
It happened near Brooke Road between Argyle Road & Chelfield Road.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Brooke Rd is CLOSED in Cheltenham Twp due to a huge sinkhole in the road. Avoid the area @CBSPhilly @CBS3Mornings pic.twitter.com/SL2idseLEc— Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) January 25, 2017
