Massive sinkhole opens in Pennsylvania

CBS Philadelphia , WTSP 7:11 AM. EST January 25, 2017

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (CBS)–A massive sinkhole has opened up in Cheltenham Twp. on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Brooke Road between Argyle Road & Chelfield Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

