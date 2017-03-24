Still no sign of missing Tennessee teen and her former teacher

The AMBER Alert poster for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins. Anyone who see them or their vehicle should call 911.

Almost two weeks after Culleoka Unit School freshman Elizabeth Thomas was allegedly abducted by her third period health science teacher Tad Cummins, Maury County Public Schools has announced the formation of a new task force to review parental-notification policies.

Thomas is still under an Amber Alert and Cummins is listed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list.

The school system said in a news release Friday that the task force will review notification policies regarding "any range of potential student and/or faculty/staff incidents" and make recommendations for improvements and stronger checks and balances.

Those checks and balances would be put in place immediately and communicated to the larger community, the release said, for the benefit of parental and citizen awareness.

The task force will include internal and external members and will meet for about six to eight weeks with the goal to make recommendations by the school board at the May meeting.

“There is nothing more sacred than the public trust our community invests in our school system, not only in achieving educational excellence for our young people but also for students’ safety, security and well-being in their daily interactions with our faculty, staff and support teams,” said MCPS Superintendent Dr. Christopher J. Marczak.

“It is incumbent upon us to seek continuous improvements, particularly in light of this tragic event impacting Elizabeth Thomas and the Thomas family," he said in the release. "While MCPS asserts that all policies and procedures were indeed followed in the Tad Cummins case, this situation presents an obvious opportunity to take full stock of how those policies and procedures are functioning or could be improved to serve the best interests of every Maury County student. We are absolutely committed to help ensure that this kind of situation is never repeated in the future, and this task force is our first step in that plan of action."

The first task force meeting is schedule for April 7.

The task force will include chief of staff Amanda Hargrove, principal Leigh Anne Willey, counseling and mental health supervisor Robert Killen, transportation and safety supervisor Eric Perryman, Maury County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Barnes, school board member Denny Beaver and parent Heather Smith.

"We encourage you to have a regular dialogue with your children about their school days and how they feel about coming to MCPS every day," Marczak wrote in an email to faculty, staff and parents. "If at any time, your child expresses something that seems off or wrong, please do not hesitate to report it to a school principal, the central office or the authorities.

"We are sorry that this tragedy has befallen the Thomas family, and we ask that you join us to be as vigilant as possible in what you see, observe and communicate to help ensure that no other family has to endure what they are enduring now," he said.

Citizens who have information on Thomas's whereabouts are urged to call the TBI immediately at 1-800-824-3463.

Reporter Jordan Buie can be reached at 615-726-5970 or reached at jbuie@tennessean.com.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved