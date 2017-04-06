Maxine Waters: O'Reilly 'needs to go to jail'; Fox a 'sexual harassment enterprise'

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly may have apologized for saying Maxine Waters had a "James Brown wig," but Wednesday night the California congresswoman performed the big payback.

"Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail," Waters said in an interview on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes, in which she also called O'Reilly's network a "sexual harassment enterprise."

O'Reilly, whose comments about Water's hair were widely condemned, is currently in the media spotlight after The New York Times reported that he and Fox paid five women $13 million to settle harassment or other allegations against the star pundit. Advertisers have been fleeingThe O'Reiilly Factor since the allegations surfaced.

The report about O'Reilly comes less than a year after Fox News' former chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Waters comments came in response to a question about President Trump's defense of O'Reilly.

"I don’t think Bill did anything wrong," Trump told The New York Times. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled."

"It's coming out of the mouth of a man who has said some horrible things about women," Waters said of Trump's comments. "Don't forget he talked about grabbing women in their private parts, and because he was important, he could get away with that."

Waters said Trump and O'Reilly "are two of a kind." She went on to say "it's all catching up with Bill O'Reilly and that sexual harassment enterprise that they created over there at Fox."

Fox has "treated women very badly," Waters said, adding that she supported a criminal investigation of the matter.

"This really is a sexual harassment enterprise," Waters said. "It shouldn't be, in America, that you can sexually harass women and then buy your way out of it because you're rich. If they continue to do this, in the way that they have done, they need to go to jail. You know, the president is over there, talking today about Susan Rice going to jail. They need to go to jail. Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail."

