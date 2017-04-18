McDonald's Drive-Thru employee helped stop Facebook killer

ERIE, PA. - Steve Stephens, the man wanted for killing a 74-year-old man and uploading the video to Facebook Easter Sunday, has been found dead inside a car in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Stephens was spotted by an "alert citizen" around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Troopers troopers said in a Facebook post.

WICU reports that Stephens went to a McDonald's drive-thru and ordered chicken nuggets and french fries.

A McDonald's employee recognized him and told Stephens the fries were not ready in order to stall for time as another employee called 911.

When Stephens saw police approaching from behind, he drove off.

Troopers initiated a chase that lasted for roughly two miles and then attempted a move to try to disable the white Ford Fusion he was driving, officials said.

"As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," troopers wrote.

Stephens' vehicle sustained minor damage after a trooper couldn't stop in time and hit the car, but no injuries to law enforcement were reported.

On Sunday, Stephens allegedly shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr., on E. 93rd Street and posted video of the killing to his Facebook account. Stephens also went live on Facebook to confess to the murder. His account has since been disabled and the videos are no longer public.

Cleveland Police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens and a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

© 2017 WKYC-TV