If you're a fan of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst at McDonald's, we've got some bad news for you.

The popular drink is being discontinued.

WWSB in Sarasota is reporting the franchise will start phasing out the drink starting May 1. It will be sold until the inventory is depleted, then replaced by Sprite TropicBerry.

So if you're a Hi-C aficionado, get to a McDonald's soon.

