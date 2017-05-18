WTSP
Close

McDonald's looking to hire 5K statewide

10News Staff , WTSP 7:22 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

Need a job? McDonald's is hiring.

The fast-food giant is hiring 5,000 people to work at the franchise's 700 Florida restaurants.

The hiring event is running though June 17. Positions include crew members, shift managers, guest service managers and people managers.

Those interested in working at a McDonald’s restaurant can visit their local McDonald’s or visit https://restaurantjobs.mcdonalds.com/.

To find a local McDonald's, go to McDonalds.com.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories