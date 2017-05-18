McDonald's looking to hire 5K statewide

Need a job? McDonald's is hiring.

The fast-food giant is hiring 5,000 people to work at the franchise's 700 Florida restaurants.

The hiring event is running though June 17. Positions include crew members, shift managers, guest service managers and people managers.

Those interested in working at a McDonald’s restaurant can visit their local McDonald’s or visit https://restaurantjobs.mcdonalds.com/.

To find a local McDonald's, go to McDonalds.com.

