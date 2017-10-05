McDonald's manager arrested for selling cocaine

(Photo: New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s office)

BRONX, NY - A New York McDonald's night manager has been arrested for serving something more than just what is on the menu.

CBS New York is reporting that a Bronx McDonald's manager, Frank Guerrero, sold cocaine to an undercover officer on more than one occasion, each sale containing larger amounts than the last.

According to special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan, Guerrero made eight sales just to undercover officers.

“Which was put in a cookie bag, a McDonald’s cookie bag, and then placed inside another McDonald’s bag which contained two cheeseburgers, a soda, and fries,” she said

.Guerrero and his girlfriend have been arrested and the McDonald’s is closed until further notice.

