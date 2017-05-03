Md. man allegedly used Instagram to lure teens

Loudoun County Sherrif's Office

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - Police want parents all over the country to take a look at 35-year-old Derrick La Marr Jones' picture. They said he recently used Instagram twice to lure a 16-year-old female to have sex with him.

Detectives in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for two counts of illegal use of a communication system to solicit lascivious intent a minor between the age of 15 and 18. They said he even sent an Uber to take the girl from her Ashburn, Virginia home to meet him in Baltimore.

On March 7, a concerned family member contacted the sheriff’s office stating that a juvenile female from Ashburn, Virginia, was communicating via social media and engaging in sexual activity with a male that was believed to be an adult.

Officials believe Jones used social media to contact other juvenile females at multi-genre entertainment/comic book conventions. They said he often uses the alias of Kanovski Zan-Lee Vulgen, Kano or Lee when he introduces himself. Officials said he often tells teens he is in his late teens or early twenties.

"He portrays himself as just having graduated high school a couple of years before," said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. "Then what he does, is he gets ahold of people by way of Instagram, and he befriends the, based on a background of comic book knowledge."

Police say Jones' Instagram handle is "Toxicnfektion." His bio states he's a Cosplayer, a martial artist and a Sony Gamer. Police say he looks for teen girls at Comic-Con-type events to communicate with on Instagram.

Since March 2017, Jones was known to be in several other states including Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Utah.

Detectives are looking for more information regarding potential victims who may have known, associated with or communicated with Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identify of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Suess of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-77-0475 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded on iTunes or Google Play.

