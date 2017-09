We talk with Bobby Moynihan, SNL alum and star of the new CBS comedy, Me, Myself and I. Moynihan stars as Alex Riley in a new comedy about the defining moments in one man's life over three distinct periods – as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day and at 65 in 2042. The series premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30PM on the CBS Television Network.

© 2017 WTSP-TV