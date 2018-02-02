Mechanics rescue kitten from car engine

Technicians at Woodie's Auto Service rescue a cat from the engine of a car. Photo: Woodie's Auto Service

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A car rolled into a Huntersville auto shop purring, but it wasn't the engine.

A customer called Woodie's Auto Service Thursday and said she thought she heard something meowing under the hood.

"My first concern was where was the cat and would it be harmed if they continued to drive it. But we were kind of at an impasse where the best thing to do was just get the vehicle here and see what we could find out," said Barry Whisnant, manager.

When the technicians checked out the car, sure enough, they found a kitten stuck in a tight spot. Whisnant said he believes the cat wouldn't have able to get out on its own.

The poor thing was cold, hungry and thirsty, so the employees brought it food and water and named it Woodie.

The woman who drove in the car put the rescue story on the Next Door app and found the cat a home right away.

So it seems it's not just firefighters who are called to rescue cats from trees; sometimes you need an auto mechanic to save a kitten from a car.

"We're not just a car repair shop, we're part of the community here. It's just people helping people, and people doing the right thing," Whisnant said.

Whisnant added all kinds of things can be found under the hood of a car. Rodents often store nuts, berries and tree branches in tight places like an engine. On occasion, squirrels, mice and rats get up in there themselves, especially in the winter time because it's warm.

